Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

