Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSMQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.