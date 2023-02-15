Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 78,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 605,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,999. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.928 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

