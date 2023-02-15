Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 481.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,767 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,016,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 194.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,120,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,064,000 after acquiring an additional 739,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 529.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 520,796 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after buying an additional 519,991 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,622,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EELV stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. 80,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

