Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance

ICMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. 38,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,169. The company has a market cap of $57.13 million, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

