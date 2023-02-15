Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 41,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,285. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.23%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 742.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) by 601.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

