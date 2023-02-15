Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 41,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,285. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.23%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 742.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.