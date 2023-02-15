Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Equinor ASA (EQNR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR):

2/9/2023 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/9/2023 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/9/2023 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/26/2023 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/20/2023 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/19/2023 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

1/6/2023 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2023 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/3/2023 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

EQNR traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. 1,320,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,473,000 after acquiring an additional 108,051,631 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $55,819,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,405,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

