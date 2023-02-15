Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $45.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.88.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
In other news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
IONS stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -326.75 and a beta of 0.55.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.
