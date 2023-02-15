Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $45.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after buying an additional 1,596,379 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after buying an additional 818,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,375,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -326.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.