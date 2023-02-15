IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 5.4% Higher

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.26. 1,357,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,362,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

IonQ Trading Up 11.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,158.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter.

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $32,356.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock worth $88,963. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 163.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

