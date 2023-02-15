IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Raised to $140.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.
IPG Photonics Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.65. 79,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,587. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average of $95.45. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $142.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.