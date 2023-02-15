IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Raised to $140.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.65. 79,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,587. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average of $95.45. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $142.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

About IPG Photonics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,326,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,563,000 after acquiring an additional 119,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after purchasing an additional 415,842 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.