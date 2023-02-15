Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IREN. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Iris Energy Trading Up 20.2 %

IREN opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Iris Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 548.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 928.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 389,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 351,755 shares during the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

