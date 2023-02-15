Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.16.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IREN. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Iris Energy Trading Up 20.2 %
IREN opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
