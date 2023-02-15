Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 25.78 and a quick ratio of 25.78. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

