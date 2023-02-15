Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of IRWD opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 25.78 and a quick ratio of 25.78. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32.
Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.
