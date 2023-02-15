iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,606.3% in the third quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE now owns 599,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,379,000 after purchasing an additional 564,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 465,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $103.11. 3,245,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,178,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average of $105.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $142.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

