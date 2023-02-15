iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,960,617 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 5,985,394 shares.The stock last traded at $97.11 and had previously closed at $96.96.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
