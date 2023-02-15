iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,960,617 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 5,985,394 shares.The stock last traded at $97.11 and had previously closed at $96.96.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $8,531,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,800,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

