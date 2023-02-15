iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Scarborough Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 6.0% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $19,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after buying an additional 3,918,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,252,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,332,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,308. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

