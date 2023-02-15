iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,387 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,038,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,872 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,492,000 after acquiring an additional 940,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 625,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.53. 24,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,262. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

