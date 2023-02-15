iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.39 and last traded at $35.45. Approximately 49,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 164,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000.

