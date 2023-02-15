iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.29. The stock had a trading volume of 297,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,809. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $102.03.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

