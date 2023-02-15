iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Increased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 3.1% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $24,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 181,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

