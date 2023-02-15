iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Cut by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $811,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $77.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.