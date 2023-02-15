iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Stock Position Reduced by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 66,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,694. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.