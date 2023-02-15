iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 932,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,371 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 7.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $126,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,252 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $60,350,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.03. The stock had a trading volume of 128,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,085. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

