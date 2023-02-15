iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.38.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

