iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 829.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $106.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.