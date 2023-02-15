iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $225.75

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.75 and traded as high as $236.88. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF shares last traded at $236.50, with a volume of 106,713 shares changing hands.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.57.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,027,000 after purchasing an additional 395,281 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $355,000.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.