Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

IE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Shares of IE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 144,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,366. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,164,254.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,445,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Stories

