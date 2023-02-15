James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Releases Earnings Results

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $860.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

JHX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. 17,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,099. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of analysts have commented on JHX shares. CLSA downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

