James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Releases Earnings Results

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $860.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.
JHX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. 17,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,099. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
A number of analysts have commented on JHX shares. CLSA downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
