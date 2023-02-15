Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) to Neutral

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $227.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, EVP Kimberly C. Dockery purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $53,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,452.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

