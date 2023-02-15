Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Up 15.2% in January

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

JSML stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $53.18. 15,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,192. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

