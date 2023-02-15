Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Up 15.2% in January

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
JSML stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $53.18. 15,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,192. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
