Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Up 12.3% in January

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Janus International Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JBI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,227. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Janus International Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

