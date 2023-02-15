JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.97

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.97 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from JB Hi-Fi’s previous interim dividend of $1.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21.
