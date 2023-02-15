Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

JBS Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 229,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,642. JBS has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBSAY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBS in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

