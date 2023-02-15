JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading 6.6% Higher

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90. 768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

JD Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29.

JD Bancshares Company Profile

JD Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. JD Bank offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The firm’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits.

