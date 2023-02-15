JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading 6.6% Higher

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90. 768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.
JD Bancshares Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29.
JD Bancshares Company Profile
JD Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. JD Bank offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The firm’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD Bancshares (JDVB)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for JD Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.