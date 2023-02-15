JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

JD stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.40 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $76.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

