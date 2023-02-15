Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Spirit AeroSystems’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 155.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

NYSE:SPR opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

