Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Increases Dividend to GBX 10.80 Per Share

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Jersey Electricity Stock Down 1.1 %

Jersey Electricity stock opened at GBX 524 ($6.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 511.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 522.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.55 million and a PE ratio of 1,190.91. Jersey Electricity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 480 ($5.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 625 ($7.59).

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.