Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Increases Dividend to GBX 10.80 Per Share

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Jersey Electricity Stock Down 1.1 %
Jersey Electricity stock opened at GBX 524 ($6.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 511.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 522.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.55 million and a PE ratio of 1,190.91. Jersey Electricity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 480 ($5.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 625 ($7.59).
Jersey Electricity Company Profile
