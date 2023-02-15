Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 17.5% Higher This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $17.43 million and approximately $54,493.89 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00044703 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00019704 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00220402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002910 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01026052 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $58,618.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

