Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Short Interest Up 27.9% in January

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Jianpu Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JT remained flat at $1.97 during trading on Wednesday. 12,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,111. Jianpu Technology has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology ( NYSE:JT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

