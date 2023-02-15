John L. Garrison, Jr. Sells 150,000 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $56.15. 776,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Institutional Trading of Terex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 391.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Terex by 130.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.