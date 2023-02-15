Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,244 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $28,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,727,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,035,000 after purchasing an additional 282,465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,334.1% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 42,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.8 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,087 shares of company stock worth $2,154,615 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

