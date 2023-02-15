Joystick (JOY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.60 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $18.60 million and $29,765.76 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00044256 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00030325 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019426 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00217884 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,752.73 or 0.99975464 BTC.

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09182449 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $33,059.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

