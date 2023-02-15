JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 4.7%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $36.49. Approximately 132,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 635,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YY. TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.47. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $586.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. JOYY’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JOYY by 135.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in JOYY by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.