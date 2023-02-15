JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.33. Approximately 26,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 16,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JDIV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,299,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 54,823 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 4,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.