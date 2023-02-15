JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
JSR Stock Up 2.3 %
JSCPY traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826. JSR has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.
JSR Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JSR (JSCPY)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.