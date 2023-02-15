JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

JSR Stock Up 2.3 %

JSCPY traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826. JSR has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

Get JSR alerts:

JSR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.