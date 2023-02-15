JUNO (JUNO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $85.55 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00005499 BTC on popular exchanges. JUNO has a market cap of $85.55 million and approximately $332,732.00 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUNO has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

JUNO Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 68,279,467 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

