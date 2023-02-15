Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. 134,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 393,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.
Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative net margin of 345.73% and a negative return on equity of 199.01%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.
Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.
