Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. 134,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 393,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative net margin of 345.73% and a negative return on equity of 199.01%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JUPW. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the third quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

