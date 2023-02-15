Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.27 million. Kadant also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.08-2.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Kadant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.00. 93,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.43.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

