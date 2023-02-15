Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Update

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,159,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 3,772,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHOTF shares. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kahoot! ASA from 29.00 to 33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities began coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of Kahoot! ASA stock remained flat at $1.70 on Wednesday. 2,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.61.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

