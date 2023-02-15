KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KALV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,143. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.14. As a group, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

