Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC lowered its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,563 shares during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics accounts for approximately 63.0% of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $172,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. State Street Corp increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,917.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 109,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,735,000 after buying an additional 104,514 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,687,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,753,000.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $192.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.66 and its 200-day moving average is $216.73.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $961,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $961,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,227 shares of company stock worth $7,622,575 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.